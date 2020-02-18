New WCD minister holds high-level meeting, emphasises on women safety in Delhi

Delhi WCD minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing projects of the department and emphasised on women safety and curbing substance abuse among children. Gautam took charge of the office on Monday, along with other members of the new Kejriwal government.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) department, which was under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the last term, has been allocated to Gautam. He will also look after the Social Welfare department. At a high-level meeting with officers, Gautam said women safety and empowerment are the top priorities of the AAP government.

"Women's safety, security and empowerment are the topmost priority areas of the government as promised by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Guarantee Card. In the next five years, we will work towards the empowerment of women in the capital," Gautam said. He also emphasised on ending substance abuse among children in Delhi.

"Substance abuse has become a major problem in Delhi. Teenagers and young adults are most prone to it. There is an urgent need for an awareness campaign to tackle this problem in Delhi," he said. He said the menace of drugs can be dealt with proper education as well as by engaging the teenagers in sports and cultural activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.