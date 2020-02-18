Maha: Aurangabad jail starts English course for inmates

Authorities at Harsul Central Jail in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Tuesday started a

six-month spoken English course for prisoners to help them find employment and lead better lives after release, a senior

official said. The first batch, being taught by advocate Mohan Korde,

has 50 inmates who will be given a certificate after they clear a test at the end of the course, said Harsul Jail

Superintendent Hiralal Jadhav. "There is no minimum qualification for the course.

This is the first experiment of its kind in any jail in Maharashtra. English language skills will help prisoners get

jobs like guides, data entry operators and translators and lead a good life once they are released," Jadhav said.

