Mumbai cops deny Bhim Army''s Azad permission for rally

Police has denied permission to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to hold a rally at Azad

Maidan in south Mumbai on February 21, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have cited law and order to deny permission to Azad who was expected to lead the rally and speak on the

Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens as well as other issues.

His outfit had held a march in Delhi on Sunday to protest against a February 7 Supreme Court ruling which said

state governments were not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.