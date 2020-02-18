CM Khattar to present Haryana Budget on Feb 28

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state's budget for 2020-21 on February 28, officials said on Tuesday. This is according to a tentative schedule and the final call will be taken by the Business Advisory Committee of the Vidhan Sabha, they said.

It will be the first time that Khattar will present the state budget. Captain Abhimanyu was the finance minister in the previous Khattar-led BJP government. Currently, the chief minister is holding pre-budget consultations with MLAs, seeking their suggestions on various issues related to agriculture, health, education, etc.

According to the tentative schedule, the Budget session of Haryana Assembly will begin here on February 20, the officials said. It will begin with the Governor's Address. With three holidays after that, discussion on the Governor's Address will take place on February 24, 25, 26. February 27 will be the day for non-official business.

The discussion on the budget will take place on March 2 and the session will conclude on March 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.