CM Khattar to present Haryana Budget on Feb 28
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state's budget for 2020-21 on February 28, officials said on Tuesday. This is according to a tentative schedule and the final call will be taken by the Business Advisory Committee of the Vidhan Sabha, they said.
It will be the first time that Khattar will present the state budget. Captain Abhimanyu was the finance minister in the previous Khattar-led BJP government. Currently, the chief minister is holding pre-budget consultations with MLAs, seeking their suggestions on various issues related to agriculture, health, education, etc.
According to the tentative schedule, the Budget session of Haryana Assembly will begin here on February 20, the officials said. It will begin with the Governor's Address. With three holidays after that, discussion on the Governor's Address will take place on February 24, 25, 26. February 27 will be the day for non-official business.
The discussion on the budget will take place on March 2 and the session will conclude on March 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manohar Lal Khattar
- Abhimanyu
- Haryana
- BJP
- MLAs
- Vidhan Sabha
- Haryana Assembly
ALSO READ
TDP, BJP, PDF finalise their members for Select Committee to study bills on three-capital decision
Bengal BJP evaluating leaders' performance, set for major overhaul
BJP leader seeks urgent SC hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors
BJP Parliamentary party meeting underway in presence on Modi
BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh