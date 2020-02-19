Man stabbed to death by unidentified men in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri

A 31-year-old man, involved in multiple cases of murder and the Arms Act, was stabbed to death allegedly by unidentified men following a quarrel in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Vishal Sharma was stabbed late on Tuesday night, they said.

He was involved in 10 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault and Arms Act. He was declared a "Bad Character" by the Govindpuri police station, they said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Sharma had a quarrel with some men and was stabbed by a knife, said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

He was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma centre and declared brought dead by the doctors, he said. A case of murder has been registered and efforts are being made to identify and trace the accused involved in the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

