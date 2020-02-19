Left Menu
Union Cabinet approves creation of 22nd Law Commission

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:51 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the 22nd Law Commission, which advises the government on complex legal issues.

The term of the previous law panel had ended in August last year.

With the cabinet approval, the law ministry will now notify the new panel, which will have a term of three years.

