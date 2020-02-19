Union Cabinet approves creation of 22nd Law Commission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the 22nd Law Commission, which advises the government on complex legal issues.

The term of the previous law panel had ended in August last year.

With the cabinet approval, the law ministry will now notify the new panel, which will have a term of three years.

