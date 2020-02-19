Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal meets ministers, top officers; asks them to prepare plan to implement '10 guarantees'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:55 IST
Kejriwal meets ministers, top officers; asks them to prepare plan to implement '10 guarantees'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and top officers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the "10 guarantees", including uninterrupted power supply and basic facilities for unauthorised colonies. Addressing reporters, Kejriwal said he had given the heads of departments (HoDs) a week's time to prepare an action plan on how to implement the "10 guarantees" mentioned in the "guarantee card" released by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls.

"The HoDs concerned have been directed to prepare a plan on how they will implement the 10 guarantees. We will make provisions for funds for the implementation of the guarantees in the upcoming budget," the AAP supremo said. The "Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card" (Kejriwal's guarantee card) contains 10 "guarantees", including a promise to reduce Delhi's air pollution by three times.

The chief minister also informed that a three-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence on February 24. Earlier, Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here for the first time since the AAP swept the Assembly polls in the national capital. The meeting lasted for nearly 20 minutes.

Asked whether there was any discussion on Shaheen Bagh, where a citizens' protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been going on for over two months, Kejriwal said he had no such talks with the home minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya's Safaricom to consider Huawei as supplier for 5G network

Kenyas biggest telecoms operator Safaricom will consider awarding a contract to Chinas Huawei as it rolls out its fifth generation 5G network this year, its acting chief executive said on Wednesday.The United States government has been urgi...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 19

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Kenya Rugby Union women’s festival to be played in two tiers

The ongoing KRU womens festival will now be played in two tiers. This division is based on the different levels of competition displayed by the teams, the age difference between players and the conditioning of the teams.The league previousl...

Saldanha chosen Chairman of CCBI commission for Liturgy

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha has been elected the new chairman of the Conferenceof Catholic Bishops of India Commission for Liturgy by the CCBI plenary assembly held in Bengaluru recently.He succeeded Archbishop Dominic Jala who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020