Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in UP

Police on Wednesday busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Khalapar locality here and arrested one person, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by SHO Anil Kapervan raided a house and seized 10 pistols, one gun and a large quantity of cartridges, SSP Abhishek Yadav said.

The police team arrested one person who has been identified as Kanwar, he said.

