Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Cabinet approves creation of 22nd Law Commission

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:13 IST
Union Cabinet approves creation of 22nd Law Commission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission which advises the government on complex legal issues. The term of the previous law panel had ended on

August 31, 2018. With the cabinet approval, the law ministry will now notify the new panel, which will have a term of three years.

The panel will have a full-time chairperson, four full-time members (including a member secretary), and law and legislative secretaries in the law ministry as ex-officio members.

"It will also have not more than five part-time members," an official statement said. Usually, a retired Supreme Court judge or chief justice of a high court heads the Commission.

The Commission was originally constituted in 1955 and is re-constituted every three years. The various law commissions have so far submitted 277 reports.

The 21st Law Commission, under Justice B S Chauhan (retd), had submitted reports and working papers on key issues such as simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and a uniform civil code. While this Commission had supported simultaneous polls, it had said time was not ripe for a common code. In 2015, a proposal was mooted to make the law panel into a permanent body either through an Act of Parliament or an executive order (resolution of the Union Cabinet). The move was, however, shelved after the Prime Minister's Office felt that the present system should continue.

In 2010 too, the then UPA government had prepared a draft cabinet note to give statutory status to the Law Commission and the law ministry had mooted to bring the Law Commission of India Bill, 2010. But the idea was again shelved. PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen

Jerusalem, Feb 19 AP A teenager was shot and killed in overnight clashes between Palestinian forces and local gunmen in the West Bank, local media reported Wednesday. Salah Zakarna, 17, was shot in the chest and later died when Palestinian ...

Gadkari reaffirms India's commitment to reducing road accidents by 2030

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reaffirmed Indias commitment to the United Nations goal set under the UN Decade of Action of drastically reducing road accidents by 2030. Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari was addressing ...

In Guj,common people can now avail treatment at ESIC hospitals

Common people in Gujarat can now avail treatment at the hospitals and dispensaries beingrun by the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC, the government said on Wednesday.Till now, only registered employees under the Employees State In...

Yemen minister's bodyguards killed in convoy blast

Eight of the Yemeni defense ministers bodyguards were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle hit a landmine east of the capital Sanaa, but the official was unhurt, a ministry source said. The Yemen government -- backed by a Saudi-led milita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020