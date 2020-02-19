Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Following are PTI''s top stories
from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 5 WB TAPAS 2LD MAMATA
Tapas Paul's death sets off political slugfest in Bengal
Kolkata: Actor-politician Tapas Paul's death has kicked up a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief
Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blaming the Centre's "vendetta politics" for it and the BJP hitting back insisting
"neglect and mistreatment" by the TMC caused his demise. CAL 7 AS-NRC-APW
APW moves SC for 100 per cent reverification of NRC process in Assam
Guwahati: The Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO whose petition had led to the NRC exercise in Assam, has moved the
Supreme Court for 100 per cent reverification of the entire process and a probe by a judicial committee to detect the
discrepancies involved in updating the citizens' register. CAL 8 BH-GRANDALLIANCE-SHARAD
Sharad Yadav rules himself out as oppn alliance's CM nominee in Bihar, bats for Tejashwi
Patna: Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday ruled himself out as a possible chief ministerial candidate
for the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, asserting that Tejashwi Yadav, who has already been declared CM candidate by
the RJD, fits the bill. LGC 1 AS-HC-CITIZENSHIP
PAN card, land and bank documents no proofs of citizenship: Gauhati HC
Guwahati: PAN card, land and bank documents do not prove one's Indian citizenship, the Gauhati High Court has
observed while dismissing a woman's plea against a tribunal order that rejected her citizenship claim.
CES 14 WB-JU-STUDENTS POLLS ABVP, SFI fight it out as JU students vote after three
years Kolkata: The students' union elections in the
Jadavpur University, held after a gap of three years, went on peacefully on Wednesday, with RSS-affiliated ABVP and CPI
(M)-backed SFI claiming they received a good response from the students.
CES 18 OD-ASSEMBLY-LD KALIA No plan to merge Kalia scheme with PM Kisan Yojana:
Minister Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday said
that it has no plan to merge its own farmers welfare scheme, KALIA, with the PM Kisan Yojana.
CES 20 BH-NITISH-AGRICULTURE Nitish chairs agriculturists? meet in Bihar; exchanges
suggestions Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday
chaired a meeting here of agriculturists drawn from across the state where suggestions were exchanged for giving a boost to
farming, dairy production, fisheries, poultry, horticulture and other associated activities.
CES 26 OD-RAM MADHAV Ram Madhav refutes neglecting Odisha in Union budger
Bhubaneswar: Dismissing allegation of neglecting Odisha in the Union Budget, 2020-21, senior BJP leader Ram
Madhav on Wednesday said states get allocations based on their performance.
