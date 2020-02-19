Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Following are PTI''s top stories

from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 5 WB TAPAS 2LD MAMATA

Tapas Paul's death sets off political slugfest in Bengal

Kolkata: Actor-politician Tapas Paul's death has kicked up a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief

Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blaming the Centre's "vendetta politics" for it and the BJP hitting back insisting

"neglect and mistreatment" by the TMC caused his demise. CAL 7 AS-NRC-APW

APW moves SC for 100 per cent reverification of NRC process in Assam

Guwahati: The Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO whose petition had led to the NRC exercise in Assam, has moved the

Supreme Court for 100 per cent reverification of the entire process and a probe by a judicial committee to detect the

discrepancies involved in updating the citizens' register. CAL 8 BH-GRANDALLIANCE-SHARAD

Sharad Yadav rules himself out as oppn alliance's CM nominee in Bihar, bats for Tejashwi

Patna: Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Wednesday ruled himself out as a possible chief ministerial candidate

for the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, asserting that Tejashwi Yadav, who has already been declared CM candidate by

the RJD, fits the bill. LGC 1 AS-HC-CITIZENSHIP

PAN card, land and bank documents no proofs of citizenship: Gauhati HC

Guwahati: PAN card, land and bank documents do not prove one's Indian citizenship, the Gauhati High Court has

observed while dismissing a woman's plea against a tribunal order that rejected her citizenship claim.

CES 14 WB-JU-STUDENTS POLLS ABVP, SFI fight it out as JU students vote after three

years Kolkata: The students' union elections in the

Jadavpur University, held after a gap of three years, went on peacefully on Wednesday, with RSS-affiliated ABVP and CPI

(M)-backed SFI claiming they received a good response from the students.

CES 18 OD-ASSEMBLY-LD KALIA No plan to merge Kalia scheme with PM Kisan Yojana:

Minister Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday said

that it has no plan to merge its own farmers welfare scheme, KALIA, with the PM Kisan Yojana.

CES 20 BH-NITISH-AGRICULTURE Nitish chairs agriculturists? meet in Bihar; exchanges

suggestions Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday

chaired a meeting here of agriculturists drawn from across the state where suggestions were exchanged for giving a boost to

farming, dairy production, fisheries, poultry, horticulture and other associated activities.

CES 26 OD-RAM MADHAV Ram Madhav refutes neglecting Odisha in Union budger

Bhubaneswar: Dismissing allegation of neglecting Odisha in the Union Budget, 2020-21, senior BJP leader Ram

Madhav on Wednesday said states get allocations based on their performance.

