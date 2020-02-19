COVID-19 outbreak impacts Kanpur traders

Businessmen here have claimed that the prices of electronic and mobile accessories items have increased in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China. Gyanesh Mishra, a representative of Sagar market here, said: "No one is visiting China. All the factories there are closed. The impact is being felt here as well because a lot of items including electrical goods are imported from China."

"It is also a great opportunity for Indian manufacturers to produce and supply more products so that they can meet the supply gap of Chinese goods," he said. Narayan Singh, a retailer, said: "There is also an increase in the price of Chineses mobile accessories from 60 to 70 per cent. Mobiles have also gone a bit expensive apart from other electrical products."

Prem, another shopkeeper, said: "The availability of mobiles is less in the market. Therefore the price is rising. We are not getting the products from China." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.