Four 5-star hotels in Mumbai receive bomb threat

Four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The sender of the email claimed to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba, police said.

The investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.