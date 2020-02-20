Four 5-star hotels in Mumbai receive bomb threat
Four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.
The sender of the email claimed to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba, police said.
The investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)
