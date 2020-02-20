Raj Nivas to be thrown open to tourists in mornings

Raj Nivas, the official residence of the Puducherry Lt Governor would be thrown open to tourists during mornings also. Kiran Bedi made the announcement on Thursday while addressing a team of French tourists visiting the 18th-century building housing office cum residence of the Lt Governor.

She noted that tourists including foreigners visited the Union Territory mostly in the mornings. Bedi told the tourists after registering their views on the Union Territory that in addition to the time allotted for them to visit the imposing and palatial premises during mid-day now the building maintained as a heritage structure would be open to visitors in the mornings also.

"The security personnel at the entrance to the Raj Nivas would also facilitate the tourists to get into the premises in the mornings also," the former IPS officer said in a WhatsApp message. Tourists and school children from outside Puducherry make a beeline to Raj Nivas, earlier called "Palais du Gouverneur" , every day to have a glimpse of the historic structure. According to official records, the foundation of Raj Nivas was laid by the then French Governor Dumas in 1735.

