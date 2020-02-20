Left Menu
Six pilgrims from Nepal killed in TN road accident

  • Salem
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:20 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:14 IST
Six pilgrims from Nepal, including two women, were killed and 24 others injured in a road accident near Salem on Thursday, police said. The accident happened on the Salem-Bengaluru highway after a bus rammed the minibus the pilgrims were traveling in when its driver tried to swerve to the right near Omalur in the district, police said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the death of the six pilgrims and said the accident happened in the early hours of Thursday when they were proceeding to Rajasthan from Kanyakumari. Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he said that the accident happened around 1 AM. "Six Nepalis including two women traveling in the bus were killed," he said and expressed his condolences. The injured have been admitted to hospital, he said, adding he has directed the Salem Collector to ensure they received the best medical treatment.

