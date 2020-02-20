Left Menu
Development News Edition

LPG prices may come down next month: Pradhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:12 IST
LPG prices may come down next month: Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said LPG prices may come down next month.

The Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Steel, who is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, was talking to

reporters on his arrival at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here.

Replying to a query about the constant rise in LPG prices, Pradhan said, "This is not true that the price (of

LPG) is constantly increasing. This month it was hiked due to the international market. However, there are indications that

the prices may come down next month." During the winters, LPG consumption increases, which

creates a pressure on the sector. This month, the price increased while next month it will reduce, he said.

Last week, cooking gas LPG price hiked by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of

the fuel. However, to insulate the domestic users, the government almost doubled the subsidy it provides on the fuel

to keep per cylinder outgo almost unchanged. During his two-day tour, Pradhan will visit the Bhilai

Steel Plant (BSP) located in Durg district of the state and hold meetings with the plant officials, union representatives

and others. He will also visit iron ore mines of the Bhilai Steel

Plant in Dallirajhra town of neighbouring Balod district and lay the foundation of a beneficiation plant there.

"BSP holds an important place in our country's steel industry, especially for Indian Railways as it meets 98 per

cent of the requirement of rail...How we can further improve the production capacity of the plant will be discussed with

its officials during my visit," the Union minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-No relent in fighting in northwest Syria, deepening misery for civilians

Russian warplanes struck at rebel-held towns in northwest Syria again on Thursday and Turkish artillery supported insurgent attacks elsewhere as officials from the two countries struggled to reach a compromise to halt an escalation in the S...

UPDATE 1-EU leaders set to squabble as Brexit blows hole in joint budget

European Union leaders start two days of tough talks on Thursday on a joint seven-year budget from 2021 and must work out how to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate and other ch...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1720 hours EXPECTED STOTRIES Updated report of Asian Wrestling Championships. Report of Barcelona Spain Masters. Report of I-League match between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC. Ranji Trophy...

PCB cricket committee holds meeting, revises NOC policy for players

The PCBs cricket committee on Thursday held its first meeting of 2020 under the chairmanship of former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim. Wasim Akram, Umar Gul, Urooj Mumtaz, Ali Naqvi, Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan, both co-opted members, also attended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020