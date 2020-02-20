Ram Mandir Trust members meet PM Modi

Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president Nritya Gopal Das, on Thursday, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here.

The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met for the first time on Wednesday.

VHP leader Champat Rai, who was elected as the trust's general secretary on Wednesday, was present at the meet along with treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri.

