Rajnath stresses upon importance of values at NIT convocation function

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kurukshetra
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:28 IST
Rajnath stresses upon importance of values at NIT convocation function

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed upon the importance of values in one's life and said even terrorists are educated, but it is the difference in their values that makes them unleash terror. Addressing a convocation fun function at the National Institute of Technology here, Singh said it is necessary to both educate students and make them "charitravans" and "sanaskarvans" (having good character and values) to make India a "Vishwa Guru' again”.

He stressed upon the importance of values in one's life. "Knowledge alone is not everything in one's life. The most important thing in one's life is the value,” he said.

Underlining how important values are in one's life, he said, “I can give you many examples. Terrorists are not uneducated, they are educated, some of them are graduates, technical degree holders. They are also youths, they also have a zeal to do something, but due to differences in values they kill people.” On the other hand, youths with values contribute to taking the nation forward, he added.

“We not only want to make India a super power but also want to see it become Vishwa Guru again,” the defence minister said. On the occasion, he conferred PhD degrees in various faculties and honoured nearly 100 students who made remarkable achievements in various disciplines.

