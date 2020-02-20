Left Menu
AAP MLA to request Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to build grand Hanuman statue at Ayodhya

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday said he will make a formal request to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust to build a grand statue of Lord Hanuman at Ayodhya. The comments come days after Bhardwaj announced that 'Sundar Kand' prayers will be recited on Tuesdays in different parts of his constituency in Greater Kailash to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

Bhardwaj said he will request the trust to build a "beautiful and grand" Hanuman statue in Ayodhya. "I will seek time from the trust and give a formal request for that too," Bhardwaj told PTI.

"Hanuman ji is very dear to Lord Ram. It is seen that wherever you have a Ram temple, there is Hanuman because every Ram temple always consists of a Ram Darbar which includes Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman," he said. Bhardwaj said a recitation of 'Sunder Kand', the fifth of the seven chapters of Ramayana originally written by Valmiki that talks about Hanuman's visit to Lanka, will be held on the first Tuesday of every month in many areas of his constituency.

Following suit, former Ghonda MLA Shri Dutt Sharma said an Aam Aadmi Bajrang Dal committee will be established and through the committee 'Sundar Kand' recitations would be held. "I have been holding the 'Sunder Kand' prayers for the past few years but through formation of this committee we aim to do it at a larger scale," Sharma said.

The ruling AAP was trolled by the BJP over Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's frequent visits to the Hanuman Temple during his election campaign. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen".

Kejriwal had also recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' during a TV programme earlier this month. Delhi BJP unit president Manoj Tiwari had called Kejriwal a "nakli bhakt" (fake worshipper).

