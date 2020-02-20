PM greets on Herath festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Herath, one of the biggest festivals of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Herath Mubarak. May there be peace and prosperity all over. Praying for everyone's happiness and good health," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The festival is marked by a night of praying followed by a day of feasting. Some say Herath means the night of the Lord Shiva.

