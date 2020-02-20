HP: Juvenile detained for raping minor cousin

A juvenile was detained on Thursday on the charge of raping his minor cousin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, the police said. The victim has been medically examined and the matter is being investigated, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The girl was raped by the juvenile on February 9, her mother said in a complaint to the police on Thursday. The SP said a case has been registered under sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

