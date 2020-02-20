Left Menu
Maharashtra govt scraps portal-led recruitment process

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided on scrap the "Mahapariksha" portal following

complaints about irregularities in recruitment process. The complaints were made by political leaders and

organisations representing students. The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government will

decentralise the examination process for recruitment of certain employees and conduct them at the department-level

through empanelled agencies from the infotech sector, according to a government resolution issued here.

The previous Fadnavis government had decided to conduct the recruitment drive for the appointment of employees

in Class C and D through centralised Mahapariksha Portal developed by Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation.

(MAHA-IT) . The portal had conducted optical mark reading tests,

short hand test for the recruitment of Class C and D employees in various government departments after the Fadnavis

government announced decision to fill 35,000 vacant posts. Student organisations and political leaders, including

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, had demanded scrapping of the portal-led recruitment and introduction of an alternative

process. Thackeray had stayed recruitment process through

the portal in December. "Since conducting the recruitment process offline for

the want of the manpower, the state government has decided to empanel agencies from the IT sector to conduct these exams.

"The respective departments will conduct the recruitment process with the help of empanelled agencies," the

GR added.

