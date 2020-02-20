Maharashtra govt scraps portal-led recruitment process
The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided on scrap the "Mahapariksha" portal following
complaints about irregularities in recruitment process. The complaints were made by political leaders and
organisations representing students. The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government will
decentralise the examination process for recruitment of certain employees and conduct them at the department-level
through empanelled agencies from the infotech sector, according to a government resolution issued here.
The previous Fadnavis government had decided to conduct the recruitment drive for the appointment of employees
in Class C and D through centralised Mahapariksha Portal developed by Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation.
(MAHA-IT) . The portal had conducted optical mark reading tests,
short hand test for the recruitment of Class C and D employees in various government departments after the Fadnavis
government announced decision to fill 35,000 vacant posts. Student organisations and political leaders, including
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, had demanded scrapping of the portal-led recruitment and introduction of an alternative
process. Thackeray had stayed recruitment process through
the portal in December. "Since conducting the recruitment process offline for
the want of the manpower, the state government has decided to empanel agencies from the IT sector to conduct these exams.
"The respective departments will conduct the recruitment process with the help of empanelled agencies," the
GR added.
