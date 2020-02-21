''Operation Sajag'' identifies drawbacks in fishing boats
'Operation Sajag,' a security exercise conducted by the Indian Coast Guard off the Karnataka
coast has helped identify many drawbacks especially in fishing boats, Deputy Inspector General S B Venkatesh, Commander,
Coast Guard Karnataka has said. Fishing boats operating in the state's coast were
checked on Wednesday as to whether they had mandatory documents and life jackets required while sailing, he told
reporters on the sidelines of the 29th anniversary of setting up Coast Guard's Karnataka unit in Mangaluru.
During the check, it was noticed that many fishing boats did not have the mandatory documents and life jackets
and the matter will be taken up with the Fisheries department. The Coast Guard is also convincing fishermen to follow
security protocols including wearing life jackets while fishing, he said.
The operation helped the Coast Guard to check if fishermen were taking the mandated precautionary measures
while sailing. These included ensuring that their distress alert
transmitters were in working order, he said. The commander said the proposal to set up a hover port
for its two hovercraft is in the final stages. Moves are also on to have separate hangars for its
three interceptor crafts at the Coast Guard's air enclave at Bajpe here.
The Centre has approved in principle the proposal to set up the country's first Coast Guard training academy in
Mangaluru in about 160 acres of land. The academy will provide specialised training for
Coast Guard personnel, he said.
