Devotees in Hyderabad throng decked-up temples on Mahashivratri

Devotees from all across Hyderabad thronged Lord Shiva temples on the occasion of 'Padmarajarathri' (Maha Shivratri). The occasion is considered as a major festival as the day marks the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati (also known as Shakti). Celebrated in the month of Phalgun (February-March) in accordance with the Hindu calendar, on this day, people from all across Hyderabad flock the temples to offer their prayers to the lord.

"On this festive occasion, we wake up before sunrise and take a ritual bath, wear new clothes and pay a visit to the nearest Shiva temple and perform the Jalabhishek on Shivling with six different dravyas including milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, sugar and water. I have come here to offer prayers to Shivling," Abhinay, a devotee, told ANI. Some worshippers are also observing a fast on the occasion to please Lord Shiva.

"I believe that by pleasing Lord Shankara on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with Moksha or salvation," said Ramesh, another devotee. In the neighbouring state of Karnataka, in Kalaburagi, a 25 feet tall Shivling is a major attraction. The idol has covered in orange and brown colour of peas along with marigold flowers.

Earlier on Friday, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind expressed good wishes to the public. "Greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on Mahashivaratri. May the blessings of Lord Shiva bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone's life," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend wishes to people on the auspicious occasion. "Good wishes to all on Mahashivratri. With the blessings of 'Baba Bholenath' may there be happiness, peace, prosperity and good luck in the life of the country's citizens. Om Namah Shivay!" the prime minister wrote on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)

