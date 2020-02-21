Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA proposes testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:47 IST
DGCA proposes testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has for the first time proposed testing of aviation personnel for psychoactive substances such as cannabis, opioids and their variants, officials said on Friday. The civil aviation watchdog stated that once the regulations are finalized, flight crew members and air traffic controllers (ATCs) would be subjected to this examination at six airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- in the first phase.

The tests would consist of screening test and a confirmatory test. Screening test will be carried out at the airport or the ATC complex and will be recorded on video. If a person is found positive in the screening test, then the confirmatory test will be carried out in one of the DGCA-approved laboratories.

The testing would be done at random under the supervision of the DGCA officers of and will cover 10 per cent of employees of each organisation in a period of one year, the regulator noted. For the testing, personnel's urine sample would be used, it added.

If any person is found positive in the screening test, he or she will be removed from safety sensitive duties till the results of the confirmatory test are received, the regulator stated. If the confirmatory test is also positive then the person will be subjected to rehabilitation and will return to active duties only after having undergone the tests for the consumption of the psychoactive substance, clearance by treating psychiatrist and the certification by the Chief Medical Officer of the organisation concerned.

"If after return to safety sensitive duties, a person again tests positive in the confirmatory test, the license of the involved person will be cancelled," the DGCA asserted. If a person refuses to undergo examination, he or she would be taken off the safety sensitive duties and will be required to clear "detailed drug testing profile" within a week, failing which his or her license will be suspended for three years.

This is in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) policy and procedures which has already been prescribed by other leading aviation agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the USA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the DGCA stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Budget session: BJP may corner govt over farm distress, crime

The BJP is likely to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government over issues like farm distress, a crime against women, alleged differences among the ruling allies over the transfer of the Elgar Parishad case probe to the NIA, during the Bu...

EXPLAINER-Could warmer weather help contain the coronavirus?

Public health officials, businesses and financial markets are looking for signs of whether the arrival of warmer weather in the northern hemisphere might slow the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic. Heres what we know about sea...

VHP's Ram temple model could be altered to increase structure's height, add floor

The map prepared by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad around three decades ago for building a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya could be altered to raise the height of the proposed structure from 125 feet to 160 feet and add an additional third floor, te...

Kazakh poachers sentenced to life for murdering ranger

A Kazakh court on Friday sentenced three poachers to life in prison for murdering a state ranger who attempted to stop them from hunting endangered saiga antelope, a case that drew the attention of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The court...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020