Artisans Bazaar at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath
Artisans Bazaar, an art, craft, handlooms and lifestyle exhibition, is being held from
February 21 to March 1 at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. On display are ethnic and contemporary arts and
crafts, clothing, handloom sarees, jewellery, home dcor, furniture and handicraft products direct from artisans and
craft persons from across India, a release said. There will also be "Lucknow chikankari, Manipuri
pottery, Jodhpuri jutis and kalamkari prints", among others. "You can even get to directly interact with the
artisans and know the story behind each product", it said.
