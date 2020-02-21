Artisans Bazaar at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath

Artisans Bazaar, an art, craft, handlooms and lifestyle exhibition, is being held from

February 21 to March 1 at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. On display are ethnic and contemporary arts and

crafts, clothing, handloom sarees, jewellery, home dcor, furniture and handicraft products direct from artisans and

craft persons from across India, a release said. There will also be "Lucknow chikankari, Manipuri

pottery, Jodhpuri jutis and kalamkari prints", among others. "You can even get to directly interact with the

artisans and know the story behind each product", it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.