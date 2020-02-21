People throng Aurobindo Ashram on Mother''s birth anniversary

People from across the country thronged the Aurobindo Ashram here to pay tribute to

the Mother (Mira Alfasa) at her memorial on the premises of the ashram on her 142 birth anniversary on Friday.

Ashram sources said a mass meditation was also held at the memorials of the Mother and the spiritual stalwart

Aurobindo in the morning and all those visiting the ashram were also let to visit the room where the Mother had carried

out her spiritual experiments. The Mother was a spiritual collaborator of Aurobindo

who established the ashram in 1926. Special arrangements were made by the management of

the ashram for the convenient visit of the large number of people.

The Mother was chiefly instrumental in establishment of an International Centre of Education named after Aurobindo

and managed by the management of the spiritual organisation. PTI COR

