Two leather clusters opened in city

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced the opening of two leather

clusters for shoe and small leather accessory makers in the city.

Banerjee announced the formal opening of these two clusters named 'Charmatirtho' at a function to commemorate the

'International Mother Language Day'. They are being set up separately at Janbazar and

Bantala Leather Complex and will provide over employemnt to five lakh people in the coming days, she said.

The chief minister said 15 persons who work as models at the Government College of Art and Craft will be

given Es 1,500 as monthly pension from now. They were given Rs 1,500 each at the function.

