Three pilgrims dead, one injured in road mishap

Three pilgrims were killed and another was seriously injured on Friday when they were hit

by a truck while on way to offer prayers at the Tarakeswar temple in West Bengal on the occasion of Maha Shivratri,

police said. They were part of a group of about 20 people who were

travelling by scooters to the temple town in Hooghly district. Two of them were travelling on one scooter and were

joined by two others at a place called Baghbari. After travelling some distance, they were hit by

the truck coming from the opposite direction. Three of them died on the spot, the police said.

The fourth person was seriously injured, the police said adding he was admitted to the Tarakeshwar rural hospital,

which referred him to a hospital in Kolkata. The three dead, who were in the age group of 20-26

years, were identified as residents of Narkeldanga area of Kolkata.

Angry locals alleging police negligence blocked the road for about 30 minutes to protest against frequent

accidents in the area due to space constraint caused by parked trucks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

