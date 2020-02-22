Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot hits out at MP CM for demanding surgical strike proof

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mandsaur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 20:35 IST
Gehlot hits out at MP CM for demanding surgical strike proof

Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Kamal Nath for demanding proof of surgical strike carried out by the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to reporters in Chhindwara on Friday, Nath had said the "surgical strike happened only in media" and

asked the Centre to share with people the details of the operation, including the number of terrorists killed in it.

Hitting back, Gehlot said, "Its (surgical strike) video footage has appeared not once but tens of times. Even

after seeing them (video), as part of a conspiracy, some people are indulging in misleading propaganda. This is not

correct." He said it had been proved that the Modi government

carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan on two occasions, one by the Air Force and the other by the Army.

"On both occasions, the surgical strikes were very successful. It is deplorable some people doubt the armed

forces which honestly protect the country's pride and dignity and are ready to make supreme sacrifices," the Union social

justice and empowerment minister said. On anti-national slogans (during anti-CAA protests),

he said it was highly condemnable and deplored the parties supporting such remarks.

Queried on the anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Gehlot said people there have been misguided about the

legislation. He said people who want to misguide people on the

Citizenship Amendment Act to hide achievements of the Modi government would not succeed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Uncertainties too great to permit reliable forecasting: IMF MD on COVID-19 impact

International Monetary Fund IMF Managing Director MD Kristalina Georgieva has said that uncertainties arising out of the outbreak of coronavirus in China are too great to permit reliable forecasting. We are still learning about how this com...

Melania Trump to attend 'Happiness Class' at Delhi govt school

US First Lady Melania Trump will be joining the Happiness Class at the Sarvodaya co-ed school in Moti Bagh here during her visit, sources said on Saturday. During the Happiness Class, Melania will spend around 15-20 minutes with the childre...

Woman dies after delivering dead child in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

A woman died soon after delivering&#160;a dead child at&#160;a community health centre in Chamoli district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Joshimath where the woman of Nepali origin&#160;was&#160;admitted this morning for delivery.The...

3 women dead in fire at Chandigarh PG

Three young women lost their lives when a fire broke out on Saturday at a house in Chandigarh where they were staying as paying guests, police said. As many as five girls were on the first floor of the residential accommodation at Sector 32...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020