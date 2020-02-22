Gehlot hits out at MP CM for demanding surgical strike proof

Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Kamal Nath for demanding proof of surgical strike carried out by the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to reporters in Chhindwara on Friday, Nath had said the "surgical strike happened only in media" and

asked the Centre to share with people the details of the operation, including the number of terrorists killed in it.

Hitting back, Gehlot said, "Its (surgical strike) video footage has appeared not once but tens of times. Even

after seeing them (video), as part of a conspiracy, some people are indulging in misleading propaganda. This is not

correct." He said it had been proved that the Modi government

carried out surgical strikes in Pakistan on two occasions, one by the Air Force and the other by the Army.

"On both occasions, the surgical strikes were very successful. It is deplorable some people doubt the armed

forces which honestly protect the country's pride and dignity and are ready to make supreme sacrifices," the Union social

justice and empowerment minister said. On anti-national slogans (during anti-CAA protests),

he said it was highly condemnable and deplored the parties supporting such remarks.

Queried on the anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Gehlot said people there have been misguided about the

legislation. He said people who want to misguide people on the

Citizenship Amendment Act to hide achievements of the Modi government would not succeed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

