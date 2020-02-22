Left Menu
New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 21:06 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL36 JK-DGP 240-250 militants active in Kashmir; 25 killed so far in 2020: J-K DGP Srinagar: The number of listed militants in Kashmir has come down to less than 250, while 25 terrorists were killed by security forces in nearly a dozen operations in the first two months of this year, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said here on Saturday.

DEL34 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in encounter in Anantnag Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, police said. DEL45 UP-LD GOLD No discovery of around 3000-tonne gold deposits in UP's Sonbhadra: GSI Kolkata/Sonbhadra (UP): The Geological Survey of India (GSI) on Saturday said there has been no discovery of gold deposits estimated to be around 3,000 tonnes in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, as claimed by a district mining official.

DEL23 UP-BJP MLA UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in gangrape case, nephew arrested Bhadohi (UP): Police on Saturday gave a clean chit to local BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi in a gangrape case as "no evidence" was found against him and arrested his nephew, officials said. DES17 UP-SUSPENSION Unnao DM suspended over irregularities in expenditure of school education funds: Official Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday suspended Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Kumar Pandey over alleged irregularities in expenditure of Composite School Grant fund of the Basic Shiksha Department. DES5 UP-SURENDRA Shaheen Bagh dharna a global conspiracy by Muslim countries against India: BJP MLA Ballia (UP): BJP's outspoken Bairia MLA Surendra Singh has described the ongoing Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi as a global conspiracy by Muslim countries to "divide the country".

DES25 PB-OPPOSITION-LD DGP SAD, AAP condemn Punjab DGP's statement over Kartarpur corridor Chandigarh: The opposition SAD and AAP on Saturday slammed Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta's for his purported statement on the Kartarpur corridor and sought clarification from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh within 24 hours. DEL19 RJ-TRUMP VISIT-AIRPORT Jaipur airport to be alternative landing for Trump's aircraft in case of bad weather: official Jaipur: A special aircraft of the US Army carrying top officials arrived on Saturday at Jaipur International Airport to take stock of security arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, an airport official said.

DES23 RJ-RAM TEMPLE Ram temple will be ready within 3.5 years: Trust member Jaipur: The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be ready within three or three-and-a-half years after the construction starts, Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, said on Saturday. DES22 HR-BRAHMIN-CONG BJP trying to divest Brahmins of their ownership to donated land in Haryana: Cong Chandigarh: The Congress on Saturday accused the Haryana's BJP-JJP government of harassing the Brahmin community by "snatching away" their ownership rights of donated lands.

DES3 UKD-CABINET Cabinet expansion likely in U'khand Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's latest meeting with BJP president J P Nadda has fuelled speculations that a Cabinet expansion is likely in Uttarakhand..

