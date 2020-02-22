Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong appoints 3 leaders as members of advisory council to AICC gen secy in-charge UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 22:22 IST
Cong appoints 3 leaders as members of advisory council to AICC gen secy in-charge UP

The Congress on Saturday appointed three more leaders as members of the advisory council to the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The members appointed by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi are Mohammad Muqeem, Vivek Singh Banda and Vinod Chaturvedi, according to a party statement.

Last October, Sonia Gandhi had set up an advisory council -- whose 18 members included Ajay Rai, Ajay Kapoor, Mohsina Kidwai, P L Punia and R P N Singh -- to the AICC general secretary. Before the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was made the AICC general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Buffett defends stock investments, which fueled record Berkshire profit

Warren Buffett on Saturday forcefully defended Berkshire Hathaway Incs decision to invest heavily in stocks of companies such as Apple Inc as he labors through a four-year drought since his last major acquisition of a company. In his widely...

White Sox sign LHP Bummer to 5-year, $16M deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a five-year, 16 million contract with left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer on Saturday. The contract includes two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season.Bummer will receive 1 mi...

Ravi shows class with gold, Bajrang fails to defend title

Ravi Dahiya impressed with a gold-winning effort at the Asian Wrestling Championship but Indias biggest Olympic medal hope Bajrang Punia looked good until he ran into Japanese Takuto Otoguro in his final here on Saturday. In a strong show b...

Member of SIT probing 2015 sacrilege cases dubs SC verdict 'moral victory'

A senior Punjab IPS officer, who is a member of the SIT probing 2015 desecration of religious text and police firing incidents, has described the dismissal of CBIs plea by the Supreme Court in the sacrilege matter as moral victory. The Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020