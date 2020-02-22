Cong appoints 3 leaders as members of advisory council to AICC gen secy in-charge UP
The Congress on Saturday appointed three more leaders as members of the advisory council to the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. The members appointed by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi are Mohammad Muqeem, Vivek Singh Banda and Vinod Chaturvedi, according to a party statement.
Last October, Sonia Gandhi had set up an advisory council -- whose 18 members included Ajay Rai, Ajay Kapoor, Mohsina Kidwai, P L Punia and R P N Singh -- to the AICC general secretary. Before the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was made the AICC general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East.
