Himachal CM inaugurates International Mandi Shivaratri Fair

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that it is important to respect once's tradition as only those societies thrives that respect their culture. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of International Shivratri Fair, Thakur said, "It was vital that we respect our tradition and culture as only those societies thrives that respect and love their culture. Mandi Shivratri not only reflects the deep faith of the people of their Gods and Goddesses, but it provides an opportunity to the people for socialisation."

"This fair has also emerged as the major event for commercial activities," he added. The Chief Minister also said that Himachal Pradesh was known as 'Dev Bhoomi' (Land of the Gods), as the lives of the people in the state are deeply influenced by Gods and Goddesses.

Thakur said that Mandi town was known as Choti Kashi as there are over a hundred temples in the town. (ANI)

