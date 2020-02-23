Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh: 7-year-old boy killed by leopard in Dhar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhar
  • |
  Updated: 23-02-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 16:10 IST
A seven-year-old tribal boy was killed in a leopard attack on Saturday night in Bheru Ghat

area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a forest department official said.

The child has been identified as Anand who was sleeping along with other family members in a hut on their

farm when the leopard attacked at around 11pm, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) (Forest) Rakesh Kumar Damor said.

"The leopard dragged the boy and efforts of his family to scare away the animal were in vain. Anand's severely mauled

body was found 700 metres away from the hut. His kin will get Rs 4 lakh compensation from the forest department," Damor

said. A forest department team is in the area to capture the

leopard, he added.

