Billboards hailing Indo-US ties dominate Ahmedabad skyline

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 16:55 IST
'The world's oldest democracy meets the world's largest democracy' is how some of the

billboards describe US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad on Monday.

Some billboards put up in the city also hail the Indo-US relations while conveying the message of 'stronger

friendship for a brighter future'. Pictures of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

walking together, shaking hands, and waving at the crowd during the 'Howdy Modi' event in the US last year also feature

on the hoardings that have come up at prominent places in the city ahead of the Monday event.

A number of billboards have been placed at strategic locations along the route of the planned 22-km roadshow of the

two leaders as well as near the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area and other parts of the city.

'World's oldest democracy meets the world's largest democracy', reads one of the billboards.

'Two great democracies at the world's biggest stadium', says another.

A hoarding with a picture of Modi, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump conveys the message:

'Stronger friendship for a brighter future'. Another billboard featuring the Motera stadium in the

background along with a picture of Trump and Modi and a huge crowd waving the tricolour says, 'Bringing India and America

together at the world's biggest cricket stadium'. Several walls along the roadshow route have also been

painted with pictures of Modi and Trump together, along with graffiti highlighting friendship between India and the US, and

conveying a message of bonhomie between the two nations. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani does not feature

in any of the billboards related to the 'Namaste Trump' event. The mega event, to be jointly addressed by Trump and

Modi at the Motera stadium, is expected to be attended by around 1.10 lakh people.

Before the Motera event, Trump and Modi will participate in a 22-km roadshow, which will start from the

Ahmedabad airport and end at the cricket stadium while passing through the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with

Mahatma Gandhi. Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Sunday

asked people of the city to be a part of the roadshow. "Hello #Ahmedabad. Come, be a part of the 22 km long

MEGA #IndiaRoadShow Lets showcase the best of Indian Culture & Diversity to the World #NamasteTrump," he tweeted.

