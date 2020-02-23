Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Attempt to smuggle 7 into US through ''Pak link'' foiled

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 18:33 IST
Mumbai: Attempt to smuggle 7 into US through ''Pak link'' foiled

A human trafficking racket which used a Pakistan terror bluff in an attempt to smuggle people

into the United States was busted in a joint operation by the Mumbai police's Crime Branch and central investigation

agencies, a senior official said on Sunday. The kingpin of this racket is of Pakistan origin and

it involved sending to the United States seven people whose relatives are already in that country, he said.

"Mankhurd police here received information through mail on February 20 that seven people, including a Pakistan-

based woman, were likely to go to Pakistan via Dubai from Mumbai," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Preventive) Datta

Nalawade. The mail sender, who identified himself as 'Rameesh

Makhan', had mentioned that this group of seven would arrive in Pakistan for terror training and then return to India, said

the official. However, a probe revealed the seven persons were not

going to Pakistan but to the US via Canada, he said. "We also found the mail sender's name was not Rameesh

Makhan but Rizwan Sayyed, a Pakistan origin man living in the US. We learnt the family members of these seven were in the US

and had paid between USD 25,00 to 30,000 to him for the trafficking operation," Nalawade said.

The seven, in the age group of 28-35 years, were divided in two batches, and the first lot was to leave on

Sunday, the DCP informed. No arrests have been made and all angles, including

terror links, are being probed by Mumbai police and central agencies, he said.

Sources said it was not known if Sayyed sent the mail to Manhkurd police to divert attention of probe agencies or to

ensure the seven are detained here so that he could escape with the money paid by their relatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

As world changes, judiciary needs to keep pace with change in expectations: Justice Kaul

Just as the world is changing, the judiciary has to keep pace with the change in the expectations of society and needs of the vulnerable while also playing the role of a powerful, stabilising and moderating influence, Justice Sanjay Kishan ...

Cops, friend thwart suicide attempt by Kolkata man

Timely intervention by the Kolkata Police and a friend saved the life of a city man whowent live on Facebook to give updates of his suicide attempt early on Sunday.Sources in the Kolkata Police said the 30-year-old man, a resident of Garfa ...

Girl ends life after being raped in Rajasthan

A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself on Sunday after being raped by a man in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, the police said. The girl had gone to collect feed for cattle in the fields in an area under the Halena police station limits...

EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

France is ready to support Lebanon financially -- bilaterally or multilaterally -- its finance minister said on Sunday, warning against mixing economic recovery in the small Mediterranean state with U.S.-led efforts to counter Iran in the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020