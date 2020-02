Trumps to get taste of Gujarat: Khaman on menu list

Famous Gujarati delicacy 'khaman' has made its way into the menu of the high tea to be

offered to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania during their brief visit to Sabarmati Ashram here on Monday.

Apart from khaman, the VVIPs from the US and their delegation will be offered broccoli and corn samosa, apple

pie, kaju katli and a variety of teas to choose from, said chef Suresh Khanna of Ahmedabad's Fortune Landmark Hotel.

Khanna, a celebrity chef, has been given the task of preparing food for Trump and his delegation during their visit

to the Sabarmati Ashram on Monday afternoon. "Tomorrow is an important day for all of us at Fortune

Landmark Hotel. We have prepared a high tea menu for them. Khaman is a famous Gujarati delicacy. We will prepare light

steam khaman for Donald Trump," Khanna told reporters here. "Other items include apple pie, broccoli and corn

samosa, kaju katli and different types of tea, such as green and lemon tea," he added.

Trump, after his arrival here from Washington on Monday afternoon, will visit the Ashram, also known as Gandhi

Ashram, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ashram trustees have informed the media that Trump and

Modi would spend around 15 minutes there before proceeding to the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium.

Trump would leave for Agra at around 3.30 pm.

