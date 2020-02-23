Govt to form state, district level plans to protect environment: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the government will form state and district level plans to protect the environment. Gehlot, who was addressing a session of the All India Vishnoi Mahasabha at Mukam Village in Bikaner district, also said the state government will establish the State Forest Development Corporation.

Recalling Vishnoi community founder Shri Guru Jambheshwar, the chief minister said he had given the greatest message of conservation of forest, wildlife and environment. He said that Guru Jambheshwar's principles and rules are the greatest need today.

Gehlot also visited a shrine of Guru Jambheshwar and wished for the prosperity of the state. Life is not possible without a clean environment. The whole world is worried about the problem of pollution today. In many cities, the level of pollution has increased so much that it is difficult to breathe, the chief minister said.

The Vishnoi community has an important contribution in the protection of forests and environment, he said. Gehlot urged people to take inspiration from the community and come forward to save forests.

