Govt to provide all possible help to cooperatives: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday assured all help to the state's cooperatives and the

Primary Agricultural Credit Society. "I have come here to listen to your problems... We

will try to provide all possible help. Various cooperatives have been honored and the PACS has been provided with many

facilities," Kumar said at an event here. PACS will be given farm equipment of up to Rs 15 lakh,

he said, adding, the Centre and the state government will provide Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh as subsidy.

The CM also said the state government has decided to have a discussion on different aspects of the 'Jal Jeevan

Hariyali' campaign for an hour on the first Tuesday of every month in government schools and institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.