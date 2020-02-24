Maha: Fire destroys yarn manufacturing factory, no casualty
A fire destroyed a yarn manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday night, a civic official said. There was no casualty in the mishap, he said. The fire broke out around 10 pm in the factory located at Khokha Compound in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, Thane's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control around 3.30 am on Monday, the official said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Thane district
- Bhiwandi
- Khokha Compound
