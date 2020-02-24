Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Period Feast': Lunch hosted by menstruating women in Delhi

To uphold the dignity of women, a Delhi based NGO, Sachhi Saheli, organised an event called 'Period Feast' in Mayur Vihar here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 11:51 IST
'Period Feast': Lunch hosted by menstruating women in Delhi
Period Feast event organised in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

To uphold the dignity of women, a Delhi based NGO, Sachhi Saheli, organised an event called 'Period Feast' in Mayur Vihar here on Sunday. It was organised in response to the recent incident where college students in a hostel in Gujarat were made to strip to prove that they were not menstruating so that they could enter the kitchen and temple premises in their college.

"The incident was caused by the trust's conservative rules and restrictions that prohibit the entry of all menstruating women inside kitchens and other holy places, not only that, but also a controversial statement has been made by a priest claiming that women who are cooking during menstruation will be reborn as bitch," a press release said. Hosted by Dr Surbhi Singh and her team at Sachhi Saheli, the food was prepared and served by 28 menstruating women at the event. These menstruating women were the "highlight of the entire event because they were deliberately chosen" to oppose the statement by Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir's Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, and shown as an example for the society to end their discrimination against women from cooking and entering the kitchen during periods, the press release read.

Ranjana, one of the menstruating women, said, "All these restrictions do not hold any importance today, if we, the women of the house do not cook then who will feed our families, we just need to be hygienic." The event was attended by more than 300 people from all walks of life, including Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Theater-Director Arvind Gaur and poet and writer Kamala Bhasin, and Vidhi Gupta Anand (Judge, Metropolitan Magistrate).

"In today's scientific day and age, there is nothing pure/impure about menstruation, it is a natural biological process that should be taken as it is," Sisodia said. All those present at the feast were said to be very appreciative of this unique way of protesting. They also signed a pledge to stand in solidarity with the NGO in rejecting the myth that women are impure and impious during menstruation.Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gaur said, "It is very important to openly speak on these matters because menstruation is a natural biological process."

Kamla Bhasin said, "I condemn the actions and thoughts of people who curse and stigmatize the same blood that gave them life! This 'Period Feast' is a bold and appropriate retort for the misogynistic comments of Swamis." There was a selfie point too at the event.

At the event, Asmita Theatre Group presented a play on menstruation called 'Wo din'. The director, Arvind Gaur himself acted in it. "The gathering of men and women in such a large number is evidence that people are not afraid of being reborn as animals, and such incidents and making statements against honor and dignity of women will no longer be tolerated. Sachhi Saheli will continue to raise its voice against such misconceptions, debate myths and break the silence on menstruation because no one has the right to take away the pride of any woman just because she is getting periods," Dr Surbhi Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Modi embark on 22-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Trump, who is on a two-day India visit, landed at the Airport at 11.37 am. After the roadshow,...

Theodore nets winner in OT as Knights top Ducks

Shea Theodore scored the winning goal with 110 remaining in overtime and William Karlsson had a hat trick as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights won their sixth consecutive game 6-5 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Theodore finished a ...

Maruti Suzuki launches petrol version of Vitara Brezza, price starts at Rs 7.34 lakh

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday launched the petrol version of its popular compact SUV Vitara Brezza priced between Rs 7.34 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The BS-VI petrol Vitara Brezza is powered by a ...

Pak suspends flights to coronavirus-hit China till March 15

Pakistan has again suspended flights to coronavirus-hit China till March 15 due to surge in the infected cases in that country, days after it resumed the air operations to and from Beijing, according to officials. Earlier, Pakistan suspende...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020