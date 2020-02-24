'Period Feast': Lunch hosted by menstruating women in Delhi

To uphold the dignity of women, a Delhi based NGO, Sachhi Saheli, organised an event called 'Period Feast' in Mayur Vihar here on Sunday. It was organised in response to the recent incident where college students in a hostel in Gujarat were made to strip to prove that they were not menstruating so that they could enter the kitchen and temple premises in their college.

"The incident was caused by the trust's conservative rules and restrictions that prohibit the entry of all menstruating women inside kitchens and other holy places, not only that, but also a controversial statement has been made by a priest claiming that women who are cooking during menstruation will be reborn as bitch," a press release said. Hosted by Dr Surbhi Singh and her team at Sachhi Saheli, the food was prepared and served by 28 menstruating women at the event. These menstruating women were the "highlight of the entire event because they were deliberately chosen" to oppose the statement by Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir's Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji, and shown as an example for the society to end their discrimination against women from cooking and entering the kitchen during periods, the press release read.

Ranjana, one of the menstruating women, said, "All these restrictions do not hold any importance today, if we, the women of the house do not cook then who will feed our families, we just need to be hygienic." The event was attended by more than 300 people from all walks of life, including Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Theater-Director Arvind Gaur and poet and writer Kamala Bhasin, and Vidhi Gupta Anand (Judge, Metropolitan Magistrate).

"In today's scientific day and age, there is nothing pure/impure about menstruation, it is a natural biological process that should be taken as it is," Sisodia said. All those present at the feast were said to be very appreciative of this unique way of protesting. They also signed a pledge to stand in solidarity with the NGO in rejecting the myth that women are impure and impious during menstruation.Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Gaur said, "It is very important to openly speak on these matters because menstruation is a natural biological process."

Kamla Bhasin said, "I condemn the actions and thoughts of people who curse and stigmatize the same blood that gave them life! This 'Period Feast' is a bold and appropriate retort for the misogynistic comments of Swamis." There was a selfie point too at the event.

At the event, Asmita Theatre Group presented a play on menstruation called 'Wo din'. The director, Arvind Gaur himself acted in it. "The gathering of men and women in such a large number is evidence that people are not afraid of being reborn as animals, and such incidents and making statements against honor and dignity of women will no longer be tolerated. Sachhi Saheli will continue to raise its voice against such misconceptions, debate myths and break the silence on menstruation because no one has the right to take away the pride of any woman just because she is getting periods," Dr Surbhi Singh said. (ANI)

