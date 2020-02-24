Defence minister hands over 'best marching contingent' trophy to CISF

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday handed over to the CISF the trophy for the ''best marching contingent'' amongst CAPFs and other auxiliary squads during the Republic Day parade this year. An event was held in the South Block office of the defence ministry where CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan, contingent commander Deputy Commandant Prabh Simran Singh and other officials of the force received the trophy from Singh, an official spokesperson said.

The CISF contingent is identified by its distinct yellow-coloured headgear and had 148-members when they marched this time at the Rajpath on January 26. This is the sixth time that the force has won this award, the spokesperson said.

The around 1.70 lakh personnel strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is the national civil aviation security force that guards 61 airports at present apart from vital infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain. CISF is among the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that function under the Union Home ministry.

