DCP injured during northeast Delhi clashes

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Amit Sharma was injured during clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior official said.

According to the official, Sharma suffered injuries to his head and hand. He was hospitalised and is doing fine.

