RSS chief offers prayers at Baidynath temple, Deoghar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at Baidynath temple in Deoghar on Monday. He paid obeisance to lord Shiva and was also presented a replica of the Shivlinga.

Earlier in the day, the RSS chief had visited Satsanga Ashram in Deoghar. A few days ago Bhagwat had given a speech at the Mukherjee University in Morabadi in the state capital, Ranchi. "There is unrest in the country due to fundamentalism. It has been India's policy to neither become a slave nor to make anyone a slave. India has a quality of uniting everyone. Indian culture is Hindu culture. Every citizen of India is connected to each other despite diversity because we are connected with the word Hindu," Bhagwat had said during the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.