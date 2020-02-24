Income Tax department conducts surveys on film production houses in Mumbai

The Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) wing of Income Tax department on Monday conducted surveys on half dozen film production houses in Mumbai including Dharma Production, sources said.

According to sources in the department, surveys were carried out where certain issues of misclassification of heads under which TDS has been made have been detected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.