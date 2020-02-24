Former sarpanch attacked in Srikakulam, 4 detained

Jalumuru police have detained four persons for attacking former sarpanch with a knife in Alladapeta village of Srikakulam district on Monday. The victim has been identified as Acchaiah, 55, a former sarpanch of Alladapeta village.According to police, the reason behind the incident is suspected to be political rivalry. The accused attacked Acchaiah with a knife.

"Last night, his political rivals attacked him with knives. Acchaiah is severely injured. His brother and sister-in-law are also injured," Sub-inspector Y Krishna told ANI. "Police detained four persons in this regard. Acchaiah has been admitted in KIMS hospital in Srikakulam. His condition is stable," he added.

A case under section 307 of IPC has been registered. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh minister and YSRCP leader Dharmana Krishna Das has condemned the attack. Acchaiah had left TDP and joined YSRCP before Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections last year. (ANI)

