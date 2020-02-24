Child pornography: 1 held, 1 on the run in Maha''s Jalna

One person was arrested and another was on the run for allegedly uploading child

pornography images and videos on social media in Jalna in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

While Vishal Prakash Dafade, a resident of Samarth Nagar here, has been arrested, Chhatrapati Colony resident

Tejendra Singh Krishna Singh Handiya was absconding, Cyber Crime police station official Kirti Patel said.

"Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act have been

registered in Kadim Jalna and Tehsil police stationsagainst them," he added.

The tip-off on these and four other cases came from Cyber Tipline, a National Crime Records Bureau facility which

monitors online activity to track child pornography and trafficking, an official said.

The Cyber Tipline was inaugurated on January 29 this year in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

