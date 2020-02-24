Mizoram asks Centre to review Mizoram-Assam border

The Mizoram government has been making efforts to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute

with Assam and has asked the Centre to review the inter-state border, the Assembly was informed on Monday.

In reply to a query of Congress legislature party leader Zodintluanga Ralte, Home Minister Lalchamliana said the

state government had sent a letter to the Union Home Ministry praying for a review of the border on December 15 last year.

He said the government is making efforts to resolve the dispute at Zophai area near Bairabi town along the state

border with Assam. The last border stand-off between the two states had

taken place at Zophai in March 2018 when members of a students' body of Mizoram attempted to construct a wooden

resting shed there. The Assam Policemen had resisted their bid and many students were allegedly injured.

Lalchamliama said a core committee constituted by the state government in May 2018 to study the boundary issue has

collected some important documents related to the border. In July last year, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had

said, without elaborating, that his government evolved a strategy to resolve the border dispute.

On that strategy, the home minister said in the Assembly on Monday that it was not made public as that would

not be "convenient". Several dialogues held between the two states since

1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little result. PTI COR

