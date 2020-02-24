Mizoram asks Centre to review Mizoram-Assam border
The Mizoram government has been making efforts to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute
with Assam and has asked the Centre to review the inter-state border, the Assembly was informed on Monday.
In reply to a query of Congress legislature party leader Zodintluanga Ralte, Home Minister Lalchamliana said the
state government had sent a letter to the Union Home Ministry praying for a review of the border on December 15 last year.
He said the government is making efforts to resolve the dispute at Zophai area near Bairabi town along the state
border with Assam. The last border stand-off between the two states had
taken place at Zophai in March 2018 when members of a students' body of Mizoram attempted to construct a wooden
resting shed there. The Assam Policemen had resisted their bid and many students were allegedly injured.
Lalchamliama said a core committee constituted by the state government in May 2018 to study the boundary issue has
collected some important documents related to the border. In July last year, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had
said, without elaborating, that his government evolved a strategy to resolve the border dispute.
On that strategy, the home minister said in the Assembly on Monday that it was not made public as that would
not be "convenient". Several dialogues held between the two states since
1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little result. PTI COR
NN NN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Mizoram
- Bairabi
- Zoramthanga
ALSO READ
Assam plans survey to identify indigenous Muslim population
Assam plans survey to identify indigenous Muslim population
Assam's NRC data goes offline from official website, MHA says 'its safe, technical issue being resolved'
Assam NRC list data goes offline from official website
Assam NRC data: Wipro says IT services contract not renewed after October 2019