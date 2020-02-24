New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm UP-2NDLD-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre site Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. NEW DELHI DEL88 DL-CAA-3RDLD CLASH Head constable killed, DCP injured in fresh clashes over CAA in northeast Delhi New Delhi: A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the amended citizenship law broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

ALIGARH DES10 UP-ALIGARH Uneasy calm in Aligarh day after clashes between police, anti-CAA protesters Aligarh (UP): Uneasy calm prevailed in localities under the Kotwali and the Delhi Gate police stations here on Monday, a day after incidents of arson and group clashes. (LD in the pipeline) PATIALA DEL96 PB-2ND LD CRASH Trainer aircraft crashes, pilot dies Patiala: A microlight aircraft crashed here on Monday in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet.

LUCKNOW DES6 UP-ASSEMBLY SP, Congress members stage walkout from UP Assembly Lucknow: Samajwadi Party and Congress members staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday over the issue of baton charge on women protestors in Aligarh. CHANDIGARH DES34 HR-SESSION-DISCUSSION Haryana session: Cong takes dig at excise policy, raises drug addiction issue Chandigarh: The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP-JJP government over the new excise policy, saying it will encourage liquor addiction among youths, and asked the ruling dispensation to take effective steps to curb the growing drug menace instead in the state.

JAIPUR DES35 RJ-LD ASSEMBLY-DALIT Dalit torture case: Uproar in Rajasthan assembly, Opposition stages walkout Jaipur: Opposition members shouted slogans and staged a walkout in the Rajasthan assembly on Monday, demanding removal of the Nagaur SP over the recent torture of two Dalit men at an auto service agency last week. DEHRADUN DES19 UKD-EXPRESSWAY Centre gives in-principle nod to Doon-Delhi elevated expressway Dehradun: The Centre has given in-principle nod to the construction of an elevated expressway between Dehradun and New Delhi which will reduce the distance between the two cities to 180 kms. SRINAGAR DES15 JK-TRUMP-SECURITY Security beefed up in Kashmir in view of US president's India visit Srinagar: Security has been increased across Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, which began on Monday, officials said.

SRINAGAR DES8 JK-SCHOOLS Schools reopen in Kashmir Valley, students happy to return to classrooms Srinagar: Donning uniforms after nearly seven months, thousands of students on Monday turned up at their schools that re-opened across the Kashmir Valley after remaining shut since August last due to the situation following abrogation of Article 370 and winter vacation. IN THE PIPELINE Chandigarh: ruckus in Punjab Assembly over DGP’s recent remarks on Kartarpur corridor..

