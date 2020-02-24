Aaditya demands separate budget for Tourism department
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday demanded a "separate budget" for
his department. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will present its
maiden Budget on March 6. Aaditya, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said
the Tourism department was not given much attention in the last few years.
"However, the situation changed after I took charge. Now, every MLA wants to do something for his district. The
Tourism department does not have funds to cater to the growing demand. Therefore, I demand a separate budget, along with the
main one, for the Tourism department," he said in Marathi while addressing an event here on Monday night.
Aaditya stressed the need to highlight the geographical and cultural diversity of Maharashtra to boost
its tourism potential.
