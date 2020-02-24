Def Min presents best marching contingent trophies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday presented the trophies for the best marching contingents for Republic Day Parade 2020, a statement said. The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent was adjudged the best among the three services and Air Marshal M S G Menon and Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma received the trophy.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was named the best marching contingent in the Central Armed Police Forces and other auxiliary forces category. Speaking on the occasion, Singh congratulated the IAF and CISF contingents for their performances during the parade, adding that this was the result of hard work and training undergone by the participants which should be an inspiration for the others.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Finance) Gargi Kaul and other senior military and civil officials of Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs were also present on the occasion.

